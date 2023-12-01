Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 404,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,956,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 358,429 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 878,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 236.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

