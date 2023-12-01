Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

