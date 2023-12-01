Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

