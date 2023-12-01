Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $181.05 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.25 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

