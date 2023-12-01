Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 171.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 47,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Wix.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Down 0.6 %
WIX stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
