Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.97 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 42.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 670,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

