Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.