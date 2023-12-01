Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.65 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $263.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

