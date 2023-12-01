Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 94.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.87 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.