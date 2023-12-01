Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 295.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $169.06. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.