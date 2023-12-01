Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Robert Half by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Robert Half by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

