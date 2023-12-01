Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Up 3.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

