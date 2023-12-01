Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.0 %

CRUS opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

