Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,805.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

