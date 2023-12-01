Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.