Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,040 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.