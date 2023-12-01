Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 50,815 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,675,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after buying an additional 591,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

