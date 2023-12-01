Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.