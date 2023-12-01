Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,904 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education



Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.



