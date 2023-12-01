Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 157,891 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,891 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

