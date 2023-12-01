Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,506 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

