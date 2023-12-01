Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,263 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 302.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

