Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 44,786 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,786 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.