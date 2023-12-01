Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,822 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.25 and a 1 year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

