Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

FE opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

