OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,990,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 628,608 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.