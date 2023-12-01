Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,697.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 805,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 33.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 45,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. 368,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $317.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

