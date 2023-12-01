Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Orgenesis Price Performance

ORGS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orgenesis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orgenesis by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

