Ossiam Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

