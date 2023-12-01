Ossiam Buys 1,637 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ossiam increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

