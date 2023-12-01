Ossiam Buys 21,176 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ossiam grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.39 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

