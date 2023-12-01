Ossiam Buys 47,026 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,026 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NLY opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

