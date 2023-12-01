Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $364.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.57. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

