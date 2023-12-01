Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,547 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $180.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

