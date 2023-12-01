Ossiam Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 522.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $193.82 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

