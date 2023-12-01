Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.