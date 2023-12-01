Ossiam Has $1.12 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Lam Research by 763.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 40,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $715.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $647.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.09.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.