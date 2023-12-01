Ossiam Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ossiam grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

