Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Edison International were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

EIX opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Insider Activity

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.