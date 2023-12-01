Ossiam Purchases Shares of 108,911 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Ossiam owned 0.08% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,945 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 991.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 155,219 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.1 %

MasterBrand stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.