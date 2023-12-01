Ossiam Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,359,646,000 after purchasing an additional 673,845 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 150.0% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in SEA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE SE opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

