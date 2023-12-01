Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ossiam lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

