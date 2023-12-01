Ossiam Sells 3,015 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

