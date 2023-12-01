Ossiam Sells 39,394 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,394 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

