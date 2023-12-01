Ossiam Sells 5,866 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

