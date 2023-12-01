Ossiam Sells 9,157 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

