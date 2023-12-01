Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,067 shares during the period. Outset Medical accounts for about 1.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.09% of Outset Medical worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 644.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. CL King started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 123,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,343. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

