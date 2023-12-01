Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

