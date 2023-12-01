Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.34. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.