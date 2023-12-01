PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,703 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,640,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,234. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.